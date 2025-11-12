Intuitのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater San Diego AreaはSoftware Engineer 1のyearあたり$125KからStaff Software Engineerのyearあたり$329Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater San Diego Areaパッケージ総額は$254Kです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer 1
$125K
$108K
$12.5K
$5K
Software Engineer 2
$176K
$137K
$26.6K
$12.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$175K
$63.1K
$19.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$329K
$208K
$90.2K
$30.9K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)