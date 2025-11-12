IntuitのUXデザイナー報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはProduct Designer 1のyearあたり$128KからPrincipal Product Designerのyearあたり$337Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$274Kです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)