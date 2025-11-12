企業一覧
Intuit
  • 給与
  • プロダクトデザイナー

  • UXデザイナー

  • New York City Area

Intuit UXデザイナー 給与 （New York City Area）

IntuitのUXデザイナー報酬 in New York City Areaはyearあたり$126Kから$315Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in New York City Areaパッケージ総額は$253Kです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$286K
$174K
$90.1K
$22.2K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
表示 2 その他のレベル
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)



よくある質問

Intuit in New York City AreaのUXデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$315,050です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
IntuitのUXデザイナー職種 in New York City Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$253,000です。

