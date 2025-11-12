IntuitのUXデザイナー報酬 in IndiaはProduct Designer 2のyearあたり₹4.04MからSenior Product Designerのyearあたり₹6.69Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹3.86Mです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)