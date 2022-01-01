Interactive Brokers 給与

企業一覧
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokersの給与は下位のインフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）の年間総報酬$11,558から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$400,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Interactive Brokers. 最終更新日： 11/25/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $280K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $400K

ビジネスオペレーションズ
$109K
データアナリスト
$116K
データサイエンティスト
$132K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$85.4K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$11.6K
リーガル
$106K
マーケティング
$106K
プロダクトデザイナー
$174K
プロダクトマネージャー
$99.5K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$189K
権利確定スケジュール

10%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

15%

5

15%

6

15%

7

株式種別
RSU

Interactive Brokersでは、RSUsは7年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 10% 権利確定時期： 1st- (10.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (15.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (15.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 4th- (15.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 5th- (15.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 6th- (15.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 7th- (15.00% 年次)

よくある質問

Interactive Brokersで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$400,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Interactive Brokersで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$160,026です。

