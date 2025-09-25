Interac Information Technologist (IT) 給与

What is the highest jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) salary at Interac?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Interac sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$90,205. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Interac jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interac for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$64,543.