Interac
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • 全Information Technologist (IT)給与

Interac Information Technologist (IT) 給与

InteracのInformation Technologist (IT)総報酬の平均はyearあたりCA$64.5KからCA$90.2Kの範囲です。 Interacの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/25/2025

平均総報酬

CA$70K - CA$84.8K
Canada
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
CA$64.5KCA$70KCA$84.8KCA$90.2K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

CA$225K

キャリアレベルとは Interac?

よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Interac sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$90,205. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interac for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$64,543.

