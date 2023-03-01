企業ディレクトリ
Interac
Interac 給与

Interacの給与範囲は、低い方の端で情報技術者（IT）のの年間総報酬で$54,953から、高い方の端でサイバーセキュリティアナリストので$100,269までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Interac. 最終更新日： 8/11/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $87.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $60K
データサイエンティスト
$65.4K

情報技術者（IT）
$55K
プログラムマネージャー
$81.1K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$100K
よくある質問

Interacで報告された最高給の職種はサイバーセキュリティアナリスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$100,269です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Interacで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$73,280です。

