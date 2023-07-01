企業一覧
Integrative Health Centers
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    ウェブサイト
    2019
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $0-$1M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

