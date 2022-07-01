企業ディレクトリ
Infront X
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Infront Xについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Infront X, a digital media company focused on the way data science and technology can create more personal experiences for users while growing audiences for content owners, bridges the gap between storytelling and technology, creating digital platforms and experiences to help global brands engage with audiences and monetize their investments. Infront X works with many of the biggest names in sports, media, entertainment, and active lifestyle, using data-driven insights to cater to audience passions and empower businesses to make millions of lasting impressions. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Infront X is proud of the impact it has helped create for elite organizations like the PGA TOUR, NASCAR, FOX, Chelsea FC, AS Roma, the International Ski Federation and the International Basketball Federation, among countless others.

    infrontx.com
    ウェブサイト
    2008
    設立年
    210
    従業員数
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Infront Xの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース