Inforのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Sri LankaはSoftware EngineerでyearあたりLKR 2.78Mです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Sri Lankaパッケージ総額はLKR 3.18Mです。 Inforの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/2/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***