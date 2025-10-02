企業一覧
Indra
  • 給与
  • ハードウェアエンジニア

  • 全ハードウェアエンジニア給与

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

Indra ハードウェアエンジニア 給与 （Madrid Metropolitan Area）

Indraのハードウェアエンジニア報酬 in Madrid Metropolitan Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり€35Kです。 Indraの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/2/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Indra
Hardware Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
年収総額
€35K
レベル
L2
基本給
€35K
Stock (/yr)
€0
ボーナス
€0
在籍年数
0-1 年
経験年数
2-4 年
キャリアレベルとは Indra?

€142K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
含まれる職種

Radio Frequency Engineer

よくある質問

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un ハードウェアエンジニア a Indra in Madrid Metropolitan Area és una compensació total anual de €46,644. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Indra per al rol de ハードウェアエンジニア in Madrid Metropolitan Area és €29,810.

