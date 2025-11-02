Indeed ファイナンシャルアナリスト 給与

Indeedのファイナンシャルアナリスト総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$189Kから$274Kの範囲です。 Indeedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/2/2025
平均総報酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Indeedでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
Indeedでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (8.32% 四半期)
33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (8.35% 四半期)
