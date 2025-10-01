Indeedのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in Greater Austin AreaはL1のyearあたり$161KからL3のyearあたり$291Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Austin Areaパッケージ総額は$241Kです。 Indeedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Indeedでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
Indeedでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (8.32% 四半期)
33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (8.35% 四半期)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.