Indeed
  • 給与
  • データサイエンティスト

  • 全データサイエンティスト給与

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed データサイエンティスト 給与 （Greater Austin Area）

Indeedのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in Greater Austin AreaはL1のyearあたり$161KからL3のyearあたり$291Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Austin Areaパッケージ総額は$241Kです。 Indeedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
Data Scientist II
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
表示 3 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較

$160K

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

株式種別
RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (8.32% 四半期)

  • 33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (8.35% 四半期)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



よくある質問

Indeed in Greater Austin Areaのデータサイエンティストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$394,200です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Indeedのデータサイエンティスト職種 in Greater Austin Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$221,125です。

その他のリソース