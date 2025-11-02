Indeed カスタマーサービス 給与

企業一覧
Indeedのカスタマーサービス総報酬 in Indiaの平均はyearあたり₹769Kから₹1.12Mの範囲です。 Indeedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/2/2025

平均総報酬

₹882K - ₹1.01M
India
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
₹769K₹882K₹1.01M₹1.12M
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

株式種別
RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (8.32% 四半期)

  • 33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (8.35% 四半期)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



よくある質問

Indeed in Indiaのカスタマーサービスで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹1,119,704です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Indeedのカスタマーサービス職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹768,610です。

