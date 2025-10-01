株式種別

RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

25 % 権利確定時期： 1st - 年 ( 25.00 % 年次 )

25 % 権利確定時期： 2nd - 年 ( 6.25 % 四半期 )

25 % 権利確定時期： 3rd - 年 ( 6.25 % 四半期 )

25 % 権利確定時期： 4th - 年 ( 6.25 % 四半期 )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.