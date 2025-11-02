Incred Finance ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

企業一覧
Incred Financeのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Indiaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹2.65Mです。 Incred Financeの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/2/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Incred Finance
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年収総額
₹2.65M
レベル
Senior
基本給
₹2.33M
Stock (/yr)
₹170K
ボーナス
₹149K
在籍年数
2-4 年
経験年数
5-10 年
キャリアレベルとは Incred Finance?
よくある質問

Incred Finance in Indiaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹6,681,844です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Incred Financeのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹2,451,520です。

