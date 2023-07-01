企業一覧
Immersed Games
トップインサイト
  • Immersed Gamesについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Immersed Games is a company that uses video games to create an interactive learning platform for middle school students. Their flagship product, Tyto Online, teaches science content and skills based on new national standards. Students can build ecosystems and solve problems with botanists to learn about ecology and genetics. The company has received grants from the Dept. of Education and NSF, and their product has been purchased by educational agencies for over 4,000 students. Their ultimate goal is to allow partners to create additional content for the platform, making it a versatile and expansive learning experience.

    tytoonline.com
    ウェブサイト
    2014
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    注目の求人

    関連企業

    その他のリソース