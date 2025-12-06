IMC ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

IMCのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in NetherlandsはL1のyearあたり€146KからL4のyearあたり€160Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Netherlandsパッケージ総額は€160Kです。 IMCの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
