IMC
  給与
  データサイエンティスト

  全データサイエンティスト給与

IMC データサイエンティスト 給与

IMCのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United StatesはL1のyearあたり$247KからL3のyearあたり$242Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$200Kです。 IMCの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
キャリアレベルとは IMC?

クアンティタティブリサーチャー

よくある質問

IMC in United Statesのデータサイエンティストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$725,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
IMCのデータサイエンティスト職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$275,000です。

