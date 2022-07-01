企業一覧
Imagine One Technology & Management
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Imagine One Technology & Management, Ltd. provides mission-critical support services to DoD and federal agency customers in the areas of program management, systems engineering, interactive training, information technology, logistics, test & evaluation, cyber engineering and International Programs Support. Our senior managers, with over 260 combined years of defense and industry experience, include US Navy officers, US Government senior executives and senior civilian professionals adept in delivering effective strategic planning and program execution advice to customers and industry partners. Imagine One is a rapidly growing employee-owned company.

    http://www.imagine-one.com
    ウェブサイト
    1998
    設立年
    360
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

