Illuminaのテクニカルライター報酬 in United StatesはP02でyearあたり$108Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$106Kです。 Illuminaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
P01
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P02
$108K
$101K
$5.6K
$1.5K
P03
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P04
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Illuminaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (25.00% 年次)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/technical-writer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.