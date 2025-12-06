企業一覧
Illumina
Illumina テクニカルプログラムマネージャー 給与

Illuminaのテクニカルプログラムマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはP3のyearあたり$178KからP6のyearあたり$195Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$170Kです。 Illuminaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
P1
Entry TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Intermediate TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior TPM
$178K
$144K
$25K
$9K
P4
Staff TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
表示 4 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Illuminaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)



含まれる職種

テクニカルプロジェクトマネージャー

よくある質問

Illumina in United Statesのテクニカルプログラムマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$225,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Illuminaのテクニカルプログラムマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$186,500です。

その他のリソース

