Illumina
Illumina ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Illuminaのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはP1のyearあたり$105KからP6のyearあたり$249Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$193Kです。 Illuminaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
P1
Entry Software Engineer(エントリーレベル)
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
表示 5 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Illuminaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)



含まれる職種

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

よくある質問

Illumina in United Statesのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$253,400です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Illuminaのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$205,000です。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.