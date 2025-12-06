IHS Markit ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

企業一覧
IHS Markit
IHS Markitのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり$99.2KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり$136Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$135Kです。 IHS Markitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer I
(エントリーレベル)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
キャリアレベルとは IHS Markit?

よくある質問

IHS Markit in United Statesのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$165,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
IHS Markitのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$124,323です。

