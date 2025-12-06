IHS Markitのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり$99.2KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり$136Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$135Kです。 IHS Markitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.