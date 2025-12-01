Ignitarium ハードウェアエンジニア 給与

企業一覧
Ignitarium
Ignitariumのハードウェアエンジニア総報酬 in Indiaの平均はyearあたり₹4.22Mから₹6.15Mの範囲です。 Ignitariumの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025

平均総報酬

$55.4K - $63.1K
India
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$48.2K$55.4K$63.1K$70.3K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Ignitarium?

よくある質問

Ignitarium in Indiaのハードウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹6,153,503です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Ignitariumのハードウェアエンジニア職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹4,224,015です。

その他のリソース

