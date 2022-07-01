企業一覧
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS
    • 会社概要

    We make products and services to improve operational processes and ensure the safety of people in the harshest business environments around the world.Our reliable, high-quality and cost-effective solutions enable you to identify, locate and look after the things that matter most. That keeps your people safe, your products on the move and your results on the growth curve.And that reduces waste – we call it Muda, the productivity killer, the villain of the story, the monster in the maze. We’re always working on better ways to improve efficiency while increasing speed and agility.We’re a local business with a global reach, a dedicated team with a big spirit, engineers with an eye for efficiency and ingenuity.Engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things.Identec Solutions. Because it works.

    http://www.identecsolutions.com
    ウェブサイト
    1999
    設立年
    90
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

