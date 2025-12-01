Icertisのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはSoftware Engineerでyearあたり₹897Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹948Kです。 Icertisの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$10.2K
$10.2K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Icertisでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/icertis/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.