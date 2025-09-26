H.I.G. Capital ベンチャーキャピタリスト 給与

What is the highest ベンチャーキャピタリスト salary at H.I.G. Capital in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ベンチャーキャピタリスト at H.I.G. Capital in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $276,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do H.I.G. Capital ベンチャーキャピタリスト employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at H.I.G. Capital for the ベンチャーキャピタリスト role in United States is $201,600.