企業一覧
Hexaware Technologies
Hexaware Technologies 給与

Hexaware Technologiesの給与は下位のアカウンタントの年間総報酬$3,616から上位のテクニカルプログラムマネージャーの$273,625の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Hexaware Technologies. 最終更新日： 9/10/2025

$160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $7.2K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $122K
アカウンタント
$3.6K

ビジネスオペレーション
$5.3K
ビジネスアナリスト
$7.3K
カスタマーサービス
$5.4K
データアナリスト
$21.8K
データサイエンティスト
$10.1K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$15.6K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$79.7K
マーケティング
$7.5K
プロダクトマネージャー
$98.5K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$121K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$31.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$274K
よくある質問

Hexaware Technologiesで報告されている最高給与の職種はテクニカルプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$273,625です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Hexaware Technologiesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$15,635です。

その他のリソース