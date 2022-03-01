企業一覧
Henry Ford Health System 給与

Henry Ford Health Systemの給与は下位のデータサイエンティストの年間総報酬$94,554から上位のプログラムマネージャーの$169,150の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Henry Ford Health System. 最終更新日： 9/14/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $100K
データサイエンティスト
$94.6K
プログラムマネージャー
$169K

よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Henry Ford Health System is プログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Henry Ford Health System is $100,000.

