企業一覧
Hempacco
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Hempaccoについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Hempacco is disrupting the tobacco industry with hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes. They own research, development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. They offer private label agreements, IP licensing, and patented counter displays and vending machines called HempBoxes™. They also provide private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts. Their mission is to be the most recognized name brand of Hemp Smokable products in the world. Contact investor relations for more information.

    https://hempacco.com
    ウェブサイト
    2019
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Hempaccoの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース