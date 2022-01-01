企業一覧
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst 給与

Health Catalystの給与は下位のテクニカルプログラムマネージャーの年間総報酬$63,680から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$182,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Health Catalyst. 最終更新日： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $128K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $143K
データサイエンティスト
Median $126K

ビジネスアナリスト
$83.6K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$82.3K
マーケティング
$108K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $120K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $182K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$63.7K
よくある質問

Health Catalystで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$182,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Health Catalystで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$120,000です。

