    Healing Solutions was founded on the belief that customers should have access to a wide range of high quality essential oils without paying the extraordinarily high prices that usually accompany them. Prior to Healing Solutions, the only real choices available to customers were either large multi-level marketing companies or smaller companies with only limited selections of (typically lower quality) oils. The large companies meant prices that were many times higher than they needed to be, mostly due to the multi-level marketing structure which required payments to all of the “independent sales representatives” in the sales chain. Our solution to this is simple: Healing Solutions markets directly to the consumer. This allows us to provide a wide range of superior essential oils and blends at prices that just make sense for you, the consumer.

    http://www.healingsolutions.com
    2014
    45
    $1M-$10M
