Harvard University
Harvard University アドミニストレーティブアシスタント 給与

Harvard Universityのアドミニストレーティブアシスタント総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$66.4Kから$92.8Kの範囲です。 Harvard Universityの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025

平均総報酬

$72K - $87.2K
United States
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$66.4K$72K$87.2K$92.8K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Harvard University?

よくある質問

Harvard University in United Statesのアドミニストレーティブアシスタントで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$92,800です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Harvard Universityのアドミニストレーティブアシスタント職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$66,400です。

その他のリソース

