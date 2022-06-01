企業一覧
GXO
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

GXO 給与

GXOの給与は下位のデータアナリストの年間総報酬$10,322から上位のビジネスオペレーションズの$419,588の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています GXO. 最終更新日： 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ビジネスオペレーションズ
$420K
ビジネスアナリスト
$60.7K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
データアナリスト
$10.3K
データサイエンティスト
$68.6K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$126K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$44.6K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$90.5K
メカニカルエンジニア
$94.5K
プロダクトマネージャー
$119K
プログラムマネージャー
$126K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$99.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$139K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$119K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

GXOで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスオペレーションズ at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$419,588です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
GXOで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$97,180です。

注目の求人

    GXOの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gxo/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.