Gustoのセールス報酬 in United StatesはL1のyearあたり$66.3KからL4のyearあたり$272Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$95Kです。 Gustoの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$66.3K
$64K
$2.3K
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$210K
$150K
$60K
$0
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
Gustoでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (1.67% 月次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (1.67% 月次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (1.67% 月次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (1.67% 月次)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Gustoでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/sales.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.