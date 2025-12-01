企業一覧
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
  • 給与
  • プロジェクトマネージャー

  • 全プロジェクトマネージャー給与

Gusto プロジェクトマネージャー 給与

Gustoのプロジェクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはL2でyearあたり$99.1Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$101Kです。 Gustoの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$99.1K
$75.1K
$13K
$11K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
表示 3 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
Options

Gustoでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (1.67% 月次)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Gustoでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



よくある質問

Gusto in United Statesのプロジェクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$212,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Gustoのプロジェクトマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$101,200です。

その他のリソース

