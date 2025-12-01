企業一覧
Gusto
Gusto ファイナンシャルアナリスト 給与

Gustoのファイナンシャルアナリスト総報酬 in Turkeyの平均はyearあたりTRY 972KからTRY 1.41Mの範囲です。 Gustoの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025

平均総報酬

$27K - $31.3K
Turkey
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$23.8K$27K$31.3K$34.5K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
Options

Gustoでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (1.67% 月次)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Gustoでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



よくある質問

Gusto in Turkeyのファイナンシャルアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬TRY 1,410,493です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Gustoのファイナンシャルアナリスト職種 in Turkeyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はTRY 971,936です。

その他のリソース

