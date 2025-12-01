Gusto ビジネスアナリスト 給与

Gustoのビジネスアナリスト報酬 in United StatesはL3でyearあたり$160Kです。 Gustoの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/1/2025
平均総報酬
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
Gustoでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (1.67% 月次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (1.67% 月次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (1.67% 月次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (1.67% 月次)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Gustoでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
