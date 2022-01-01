企業一覧
Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software 給与

Guidewire Softwareの給与は下位のデータアナリストの年間総報酬$16,768から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$371,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Guidewire Software. 最終更新日： 10/19/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $143K
Senior Software Engineer $208K
Staff Software Engineer $286K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $256K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $371K

ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $230K

Data Architect

リクルーター
Median $122K
セールス
Median $313K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $204K
アカウンタント
$263K
データアナリスト
$16.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
マーケティング
$231K
ピープルオペレーション
$277K
プロダクトデザイナー
$193K
プロダクトマネージャー
$137K
プログラムマネージャー
$249K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$27.7K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

24%

4

株式種別
RSU

Guidewire Softwareでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 24% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.00% 四半期)

よくある質問

Guidewire Softwareで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$371,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Guidewire Softwareで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$218,891です。

