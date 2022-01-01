企業ディレクトリ
Grubhub
Grubhub 給与

Grubhubの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロダクトデザイナーのの年間総報酬で$19,632から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$320,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Grubhub. 最終更新日： 8/19/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer 1 $140K
Software Engineer 2 $170K
Senior Software Engineer $217K
Staff Software Engineer $272K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

サイト信頼性エンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Product Manager II $165K
Senior Product Manager $196K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $320K

データサイエンティスト
Median $150K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $95K
データアナリスト
Median $140K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $185K
会計士
$126K
ビジネスオペレーション
$296K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$125K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$87.6K
人事
$74.6K
マーケティング
$51K
マーケティングオペレーション
$103K
パートナーマネージャー
$115K
プロダクトデザイナー
$19.6K
プログラムマネージャー
$160K
採用担当者
$101K
営業
$128K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$85.6K

データアーキテクト

テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$101K
UXリサーチャー
$98K
ベスティングスケジュール

40%

1

30%

2

15%

3

15%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Grubhubでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 40% の付与期間 1st- (40.00% 毎年)

  • 30% の付与期間 2nd- (7.50% 四半期ごと)

  • 15% の付与期間 3rd- (3.75% 四半期ごと)

  • 15% の付与期間 4th- (3.75% 四半期ごと)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Grubhubでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

よくある質問

Grubhubで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$320,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Grubhubで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$127,379です。

その他のリソース