この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
  • 給与
  • データサイエンティスト

  • 全データサイエンティスト給与

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Grid Dynamics データサイエンティスト 給与 （San Francisco Bay Area）

Grid Dynamicsのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはT2でyearあたり$130Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$130Kです。 Grid Dynamicsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$130K
$0
$0
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
報酬追加レベル比較

$160K

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
データエクスポート

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Grid Dynamicsでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)



よくある質問

Grid Dynamics in San Francisco Bay Areaデータサイエンティスト职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$130,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Grid Dynamics in San Francisco Bay Areaデータサイエンティスト职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$130,000。

