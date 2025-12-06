企業一覧
Greentech Industries
Greentech Industries サイバーセキュリティアナリスト 給与

Greentech Industriesのサイバーセキュリティアナリスト総報酬の平均はyearあたりBDT 4.07MからBDT 5.57Mの範囲です。 Greentech Industriesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均総報酬

$36.1K - $42.8K
Bangladesh
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$33.3K$36.1K$42.8K$45.6K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Greentech Industries?

よくある質問

Greentech Industriesのサイバーセキュリティアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬BDT 5,573,707です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Greentech Industriesのサイバーセキュリティアナリスト職種で報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はBDT 4,071,229です。

その他のリソース

