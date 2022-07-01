企業一覧
GreenPark Sports
トップインサイト
    会社概要

    Our vision is to be the go-to virtual place for sports and e-sports fans to Connect, Compete, Collect, Create and Contribute. At its core, we seek to authentically measure and reward fandom in a world built for next generation sports and esports fans. Our goal is to create an authentic experience where you can team up with friends and go toe-to-toe with rival fans in a variety of competitive and social experiences and get rewarded with the most valuable IP in the world. In doing so, you can exhibit and prove your ultimate fandom by unlocking achievements, earning and purchasing digital assets for your avatar to one-up your friends, and propel your web3 self to the next level.Our Values:We Are Authentically Diverse: Our global audience and diverse world of sport can only be served to the full extent by a team diverse enough to reflect our players – from all backgrounds, passions, ethnicities, ages and orientations.We Are True Team Players: We see the power of a true team and the dynamics that create the greatest sports teams in history not dissimilar to how we must play as a team ourselves - genuine collaboration, integrity and heartfelt camaraderie.We Are Great Winners: We are in it to win it. We strive to transform the fan experience while remaining friendly, humble, thoughtful and all-around good corporate citizens.We Are Great Losers: Embracing failure is the single most important factor in success. We swing for the fences and if we miss, we study, learn and swing again.We Are Relentless: If you want your jersey on the wall (or your idea to remain on the whiteboard), you’ve got to put the work in. And we are relentless. We innovate. We think creatively and iterate obsessively. The stakes are high, the challenges are real - but the possibilities are within grasp.

    greenparksports.com
    ウェブサイト
    2018
    設立年
    90
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

