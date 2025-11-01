Grafana ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

企業一覧
Grafana
Grafanaのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in GermanyはSenior Engineering Managerでyearあたり€123Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Germanyパッケージ総額は€119Kです。 Grafanaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Engineering Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineering Manager
€123K
€123K
€0
€0
Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
表示 1 その他のレベル
データエクスポート

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Grafanaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Grafana in Germanyのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€185,136です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Grafanaのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー職種 in Germanyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€118,663です。

