GovTech プロダクトデザイナー 給与

GovTechのプロダクトデザイナー報酬 in Singaporeパッケージの中央値はyearあたりSGD 96.4Kです。 GovTechの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/26/2025

年収中央値
company icon
GovTech
UX Designer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
年収総額
SGD 96.4K
レベル
L1
基本給
SGD 81.8K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
ボーナス
SGD 14.6K
在籍年数
5-10 年
経験年数
5-10 年
キャリアレベルとは GovTech?

SGD 211K

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
UXデザイナー

よくある質問

GovTech in Singaporeのプロダクトデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬SGD 155,811です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
GovTechのプロダクトデザイナー職種 in Singaporeで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はSGD 86,198です。

