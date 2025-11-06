企業一覧
Government of Canada
Government of Canada ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Toronto Area）

Government of Canadaのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Toronto Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりCA$97.4Kです。 Government of Canadaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025

年収中央値
Government of Canada
AI Researcher
Toronto, ON, Canada
年収総額
CA$97.4K
レベル
CO-02
基本給
CA$97.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
ボーナス
CA$0
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは Government of Canada?
+CA$80.9K
+CA$124K
+CA$27.9K
+CA$48.8K
+CA$30.7K
よくある質問

Government of Canada in Greater Toronto Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CA$118,930です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Government of Canadaのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Toronto Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCA$89,515です。

