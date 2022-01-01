企業一覧
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences 給与

Gilead Sciencesの給与は下位のベンチャーキャピタリストの年間総報酬$89,550から上位のコーポレートデベロップメントの$349,238の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Gilead Sciences. 最終更新日： 9/1/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $140K
データサイエンティスト
Median $223K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $210K

プログラムマネージャー
Median $212K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $178K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $263K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $220K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $170K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $295K
バイオメディカルエンジニア
$151K
コーポレートデベロップメント
$349K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$208K
リーガル
$291K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$156K
マーケティングオペレーション
$141K
プロダクトデザイナー
$203K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$182K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$182K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$254K

データアーキテクト

テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$244K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$89.6K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Gilead Sciencesでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

Gilead Sciencesで報告されている最高給与の職種はコーポレートデベロップメント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$349,238です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Gilead Sciencesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$208,035です。

その他のリソース