Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences 福利厚生

推定総価値： $19,860

保険・健康・ウェルネス
  • Disability Insurance

    Short- and long-term disability coverage.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Breakfast $520

    1 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

    Foster City Campus has fresh fruit Mondays.

  • Paternity Leave

    11 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

    • 住宅関連
  • Adoption Assistance

    • 金融・退職金制度
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $15,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $15,000

    • 特典・割引
  • Employee Discount

    • 交通費
  • Company Shuttle

    All regular U.S. employees in Foster City have access to the Gilead Bay Area shuttle service.

    • その他
  • Back-up Care

    Center-based and in-home care is available 24/7 for loved ones of any age, in any U.S. location, whether they are healthy or mildly ill. Gilead covers the majority of costs and provides up to 80 hours of care per year.

