GFT Groupのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in PolandはSoftware EngineerのyearあたりPLN 129KからSenior Software EngineerのyearあたりPLN 174Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Polandパッケージ総額はPLN 160Kです。 GFT Groupの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
