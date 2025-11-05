企業一覧
GFT Groupのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in PolandはSoftware EngineerのyearあたりPLN 129KからSenior Software EngineerのyearあたりPLN 174Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Polandパッケージ総額はPLN 160Kです。 GFT Groupの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Junior Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
インターンシップ給与

キャリアレベルとは GFT Group?

含まれる職種

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

セールスフォース開発者

よくある質問

GFT Group in Polandのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬PLN 209,124です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
GFT Groupのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Polandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はPLN 160,414です。

